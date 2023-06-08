50/50 Thursdays
Proposed increase in water, sewer rates for Welsh residents

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Water and sewer customers in Welsh could soon see an increase in their bill.

Ordinances to raise those rates will be considered at the council’s July 5 meeting.

Town Clerk Eva Kibodeaux said the town’s auditor has suggested the increase after combing through the town’s financial records. She said as of right now, the town isn’t even breaking even.

The proposed increases are necessary in order to prevent the town’s water and sewer departments from losing money each month due to operational cost and repairs to its aging systems.

The proposal outlines the following water increases for residential users:

  • $11 for first 2,000 gallons of water (up from the current $10.20)
  • $4 per additional 1,000 gallons (up from $2.83)

An ordinance to increase sewer rates includes:

  • $9 for the first 2,000 gallons (up from $ 6.88)
  • $5.50 per additional 1,000 gallons (up from $3.77)

Kibodeaux said this affects about 1,400 water customers and 1,200 sewer customers.

At its July 5 meeting, the council will vote on the ordinances after a public comment period.

