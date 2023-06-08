50/50 Thursdays
Man severely injured in studded baseball bat attack; 2 arrested

By Natasha Robin
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An attack with an altered baseball bat in Kenner has left a man fighting for his life.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of 10th Street where police say an argument escalated between the victim and two suspects, David Shives and Kimberly Tonquinto.

“It was designed to be used as a weapon. It had screws drilled on the top of the bat about four or five inches,” says Sgt. Mark McCormick.

According to Sgt. McCormick, the 38-year-old victim fled the scene of the argument and was chased by Shives. Eventually, Shives caught up to the victim in the 3900 block of Compromise Street, where he repeatedly kicked and punched him and knocked him to the ground.

At one point, authorities say Tonquinto approached with the studded bat in hand. Surveillance footage reportedly captured the brutal attack as she struck the victim at least 15 times in the head and face area.

“He was just moaning and screaming in pain,” says Sgt. McCormick.

After the beating, police say the victim was left lying in the street while the two suspects walked away.

“They end up walking away from the scene pretty nonchalantly,” says McCormick.

Investigators say the victim was eventually able to stumble into a McDonald’s, barely able to stand and struggling to communicate. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition with facial, rib and skull fractures.

“He had a brain bleed, and he had surgery for his brain injury, and then he was intubated and placed on a ventilator,” says McCormick.

Police say they later found Shives inside of the attic of the home with the altered baseball bat.

Investigators captured Tonquinto inside a Kenner motel room where they say she was hiding inside a medium size refrigerator. Police say it isn’t the first time they’ve dealt with trouble at the Kenner home.

Neighbors say they’re looking forward to peace and quiet in the area.

