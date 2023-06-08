Lake Charles man arrested after video showed girl under the age of 10 being assaulted

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after law enforcement was made aware of a social media video showing a young girl being assaulted, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says, detectives received several calls about the video on June 2. During the investigation, detectives say they were able to identify Christopher J. Jolivette, 32, as the suspect assaulting a girl that was under the age of 10.

Christopher J. Jolivette, 32, Lake Charles (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

An arrest warrant was issued for Jolivette’s arrest and, on June 7, he turned himself in. During this time, it was also discovered that Jolivette had an active warrant from the Lake Charles Police Department for child desertion.

Jolivette was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center for cruelty to a juvenile. He was released later that day on a $95,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.