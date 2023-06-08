50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles Coast Guard holds change-of-command ceremony

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit held a change-of-command ceremony on June 1.

During the ceremony, Capt. Nicole Rodriguez transferred command of MSU Lake Charles to Cmdr. Elizabeth Newton.

Rodriguez served as the commanding officer of MSU Lake Charles since June 2021 and acted as field commander, representing Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Port Arthur in execution of Captain of the Port, Officer in Charge of Marine Inspection, Federal On-Scene Coordinator, and Federal Maritime Security Coordinator authorities.

He oversaw maritime operations over an 8,400 square mile area of responsibility in Southwest Louisiana, including Cameron Parish Port, the Port of the Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District, and West Calcasieu Port.

Her next assignment is at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston as the deputy sector commander.

Newton previously served at the Coast Guard Marine Safety Center, where she held the position of Tank Vessel and Offshore Division Chief.

The Coast Guard says the change-of-command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another.

