Jeff Davis Parish School Board building catches fire

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Fire Department responded to a fire at the Jeff Davis School Board building.

Flames were found in the attic, with smoke pushing throughout the building, Jeff Davis Fire Chief Ashley Navarre said. A police officer alerted the fire department to the smoke.

No injuries are reported, Navarre said. The building suffered minor damages.

Jeff Davis Schools superintendent John Hall says summer school is canceled tomorrow, June 8, due to the fire damaging the data center in the building. The damage disabled internet and phone service.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

