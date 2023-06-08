Hayes Library holding nature photography contest

Hayes, LA (KPLC) - The Hayes Library invites all teens to enter their nature photography contest.

The contest aims to encourage young adults to explore and show off the beauty of Louisiana through photography.

To participate, teens can use a camera or their cell phone to take a photo and submit them to the Hayes Library, located at 7709 Perier Street. Staff at the library will print the photos for free.

The deadline to submit photos is June 13 at 5 p.m.

The photos will be displayed in the library for visitors to vote on.

Winners will be announced at a party on Tuesday, June 27.

