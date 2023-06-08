50/50 Thursdays
Folks can fish for free in Louisiana on Saturday, Sunday

FILE: LDWF Fishing Camp
FILE: LDWF Fishing Camp(Source: KALB)
By AP NEWS
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - For those who like to fish or those who might want to just try it out, this weekend could be your opportunity to do so in Louisiana for free.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries invites residents and visitors to take part in its annual Free Fishing Weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

“Each year we designate a weekend of free fishing as an incentive for families and friends to enjoy our beautiful Sportsman’s Paradise,” said LDWF Secretary Rob Shadoin. “If you are an angler, please bring family and friends and introduce them to Louisiana’s great fishing.”

While a fishing license is not required, all fishing other regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions, will remain in effect during the event.

For an added bonus, the department has stocked adult-sized catfish at 17 ponds across the state as part of the Get Out and Fish! Program.

