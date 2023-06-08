“First Friday” events to be held in DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Market on Mahlon Street in DeRidder will be hosting an event on the first Friday of every month that aims to bring together the community to celebrate art, culture and music.

The events, appropriately named “First Friday’s,” seek to to bring exposure to local shops, restaurants and services in downtown DeRidder and foster a sense of community for all the locals.

The Market on Mahlon was initally created in 2022 by DeRidder native Nicolette Boxe to provide a space for an indoor farmers market and event space for social clubs and small businesses.

With the debut of “First Friday’s,” Boxe said she hopes to establish a community business start-up hub for local caterers, bakers, artisans and food truck owners.

