FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storm chances into the weekend, much warmer next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Not many changes take place for our Friday. Like the past several days, things warm up quickly with another day of temperatures in the upper 80′s to low 90′s. And as we have seen, that heating will be enough to trigger a few scattered afternoon showers and storms. Still, it likely will not be a washout. So if you have any evening or outdoor plans Friday, it will be a good idea to keep an eye on the sky and radar later in the day. Otherwise, any plans seem generally ok.

More typical early summer weather is in store Friday. (KPLC)

Saturday will be mostly the same, but some changes are possible for the evening and nighttime hours. It will be late Saturday into early Sunday an upper-level disturbance will move close to SW Louisiana. In addition to the normal pop-up storms in the afternoon, this may bring a second round of storms during the late evening and overnight hours, IF enough instability remains in the atmosphere. This will be something we’ll watch closely over the next couple days.

Spotty afternoon showers and storms return Saturday, with the potential for another round by the evening hours. (KPLC)

After that will come even more changes, but in the opposite direction. Upper-level high pressure will begin to build in starting Sunday and especially into next week. The result will be a warming and drying tend taking shape in Southwest Louisiana. High temperatures early next week will likely reach the low 90′s along I-10, with mid 90’s possible for inland areas. Heat indices will also come into play with some humidity sticking around, with values potentially approaching triple digits for some locations.

A warming trend takes shape into next week. (KPLC)

- Max Lagano

