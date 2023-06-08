First Alert Forecast: Another sunny morning, a few less showers this afternoon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Quiet weather begins our morning in SWLA this Thursday, with morning temperatures starting warm in the upper 60′s to low 70′s. The area looks to remain relatively free of fog this morning, aside from the usual mist in wooded areas. We’re nearing the end of our current pattern but it’s still looking to remain the same for another day or so. Today plenty of sunshine will have temperatures quickly warming into the upper 80′s for the day. The heat combined with elevated humidity will trigger some scattered showers and storm along the seabreeze and other air boundaries. Similar to yesterday, these storms will mostly develop during the afternoon and into the early evening, although models are expecting somewhat less rain coverage than yesterday.

Afternoon conditions Thursday (KPLC)

Most activity will be winding down after dark, but a few storms could last later into the night.

There is an air quality alert in effect for Calcasieu parish today until 6 PM with the Air Quality Index for ozone at 101 (orange) for the day, meaning unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups.

Air Quality Index in the orange range for Calcasieu Parish today (KPLC)

A similar recipe is on tap for Friday with a weak frontal boundary coming to a stop near our area unlikely to change the current pattern. Friday night into Saturday, a disturbance will cross the area helping to continue the trend of afternoon showers and storms, with likely better coverage than previous days. Summer-like conditions will continue through the weekend, with the stalled front pushing back to the northeast by Sunday.

Weak front stalling Friday will not change current pattern (KPLC)

Temperatures will gradually rise over the weekend as upper-level high pressure moves closer to the area, providing drier afternoons. High’s in the 90′s are to be expected starting next week, and humidity will remain elevated pushing the heat index close to 100° without afternoon showers to cool us off.

