Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Dogs, dogs, and more dogs! The annual Calcasieu Acadiana Kennel Club is back in Lake Charles holding a jam-packed weekend featuring dogs from all over the world. The event takes place from June 8, 2023, to June 11, 2023.

The shows will feature 150 different breeds and more than 750 contestants that will compete in many categories.

Each day the same dogs compete under different judges while the breeds compete in 7 groups, and once a lucky dog claims the prize, the group winners then compete in Best in Show each day.

Sallie Shepperd is the chairman of the dog show and said that each day a dog has a new chance to win points.

”The Best in Show on Thursday may not win the next day,” said Shepperd. Every time a dog wins they collect points. ”You end up with one dog that was the best in everything each day,” said Shepherd.

Besides the main show competitions, there are also other activities that the dogs can participate in. CLICK HERE for a full list of events.

Calcasieu and Acadiana Kennel Club host a weekend filled with dog shows.

The second-floor activities allow other dogs to strut their stuff and show off their skills with their handler.

”Most dogs in rally and obedience are not exhibiting for Best in Show,” said Shepherd.

There will be multiple vendors each day that sell anything from dog treats to beds for you to purchase for your four-legged friends.

The handlers also provide insight about your pets at home!

Jessica Herzon is a handler that grew up surrounded by dog shows and her father was a teacher.

Herzon traveled from Miami for the competition and brought 18 different dogs with her.

“My parents were handlers so I am a second-generation handler,” says Herzon.

The show will have four all-breed shows and five Rally and Obedience trials with shows starting as early as 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 in the afternoon. The event is free to the public to walk the shows or to just walk around.

The event is free to the public but they do ask you to follow a few rules.

It’s a family-friendly event but no strollers are allowed due to safety regulations.

Another rule is to make sure you ask the handlers for permission before petting the contestants.

