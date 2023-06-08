Air Quality Action Day declared for most of Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has declared today an air quality action day for much of the state, including the Lake Area.

The “Orange Level” air quality notices come as much of the northeast and parts of the midwest are also seeing even more significant health warnings due to smoke from Canadian wildfires drifting south.

The EPA says the advisory for Lake Charles is the result of the transport of pollutants from Texas. Meanwhile, Baton Rouge and the rest of the state are seeing a standard ozone action day alert. They say it’s the result of sunny skies accompanied by high levels of ultraviolet rays and not much wind. But, there are things we can do to help reduce ozone formation.

They include:

Driving less by carpooling, walking, or riding a bike.

Making sure the gas cap for your vehicle is on tight.

Refueling your vehicle and mowing your grass after 6 p.m.

Conserve energy in your home.

Postpone chores that use oil-based paint, varnishes, and solvents that produce a flame.

If you barbecue, use an electric starter instead of starter fluid.

Take your lunch to work or walk to lunch.

