SWLA Arrest Report - June 6, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 6, 2023.

Blake Aaron Smith, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; revocation of parole.

Amanda Faye Phelps, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Blake Ryan Guidry, 34, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer.

Chad Everett Guidry, 51, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Abel Agapito-Cabrera, 35, Sulphur: Vehicular homicide, first offense DWI; possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; federal detainer.

Esmael Cruz Cantu III, 49, Sulphur: Broken tail lamps; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kereitha Danielle Griffin, 36, Lake Charles: Illegal transmission of funds.

Roger Gribbins Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; burglary.

Justice Regina Smith, 23, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; property damage under $50,000.

Jeffery Emil Howard Jr., 37, Houston, TX: Possession of marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of a schedule drug in the presence of a minor; out-of-state detainer.

Stephen Dale Rayburn, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; aggravated arson.

