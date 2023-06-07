Set sail with the Lake Charles Yacht Club as they host free sailing lessons

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you are an aspiring sailor and don’t know how to get started, the Lake Charles Yacht Club gives lessons.

Free sailing classes will be held from June 19 through the 23 for anyone ages 13 and up.

Robert Goodson, an instructor at the Lake Charles Yacht Club, has been sailing his whole life. He says this is an amazing opportunity for anyone who has a dream of sailing.

“We’ll come out, and spend five days on the water learning how to sail,” said Goodson “The first day we’ll actually get out there. The second day, hopefully, we will go over some of the rules and the safety regulations and by the third day, the students should be able to sail by themselves or grouped up.”

Goodson said their ultimate goal is for anyone who takes the sailing course to be able to rig a boat up by themselves and be able to hit the water.

Start your day with the FOX 29 Morning Show

Goodson said that no experience is required and that you don’t even need to bring a boat!

“We just ask that you bring the desire to learn, a swimsuit, and a life jacket that fits,” said Goodson. He says the yacht club provides all the boats needed for those who are taking the class.

He also says that this is a great and fun way to introduce the public to sailing.

“It introduces the public to sailing and it also gives families a good clean, fun, outdoor activity that can be done year-round and all you need is the wind,” said Goodson.

Each instructor will go over all the information about the boat as well as practice flipping the boat and being able to turn it back over.

“On the first day we will go over the basic safety rules of the waterways, navigation, life jacket use, and also we will be flipping the boat over in the water and teaching you how to flip it over, should a strong gust of wind knock you over,” said Goodson.

To register call: Ship to Shore at 337.474.0730 and be age 13 and up.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.