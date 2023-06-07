Scam callers continue to identify themselves as law enforcement

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several law enforcement agencies are continuing to advise citizens of phone scams impersonating officers.

Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal says scammers are calling from Troop D phone numbers and demanding money. The caller also says the recipient has an active warrant.

No law enforcement agency will ask for any type of payment over the phone, Senegal said.

Similar warnings have been issued by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Lafayette Police Department.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says law enforcement may call you if you have a warrant, but under no circumstance will an officer ask for payment.

CPSO reminds residents to follow these tips to avoid becoming a victim of a scam:

Resist the pressure to make an immediate decision. Fraudsters create a sense of urgency to get you to act quickly.

Verify the information before sending any money.

Never wire money or give gift card information based on a request made over the phone or in an e-mail. Keep in mind that doing so is like giving cash, once you send it, you cannot get it back.

