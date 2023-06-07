50/50 Thursdays
Rodeo finalists set to compete at nationals

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The winners from last weekend’s Junior High and High School Rodeo Finals are headed to nationals to compete.

The Louisiana High School Rodeo Association held the finals last Friday at the West Cal Arena in Sulphur.

The top four winners in each event, at both the junior high and high school levels, qualify to go on to the 2023 National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) and National Junior High Finals Rodeo (NJHFR). The NJHFR will be held in Perry, Georgia, on June 18-24. The NHSFR will be held in Gillette, Wyoming, on July 16-22.

The following are the 2023 Louisiana State Champions:

  • All Around Cowgirl - Rylee Jo Maryman
  • All Around Cowboy - Turbo Baxter
  • Reserve All Around Cowgirl - Landan English
  • Reserve All Around Cowboy - Hudson Gros
  • Rookie All Around Cowgirl - Makayla Stelly
  • Rookie All Around Cowboy - Turbo Baxter
  • Kaki Trahan “Top Hand” Award Buckle and Teskey’s “Top Hand” Scholarship - Hudson Gros
  • AQHA Horses of the Year - Chica - Landan English and Chic - Jayden Broussard
  • LHSRA Queen - Lydia Touchet

Shooting Events

  • Trap Champion - Kagan Boone
  • Light Rifle Champion - Landry Brouillette

KPLC wishes a congratulations to all those who competed!

