New McNeese Locker Room Under Construction

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese football announced via Twitter on Wednesday that their new $1.1 million locker room is under construction, and will be completed in July inside the Jack Doland Fieldhouse.

In their press release from Wednesday, McNeese announced the new locker room will include 116 hybrid lockers and will be similar to the locker room that the Los Angeles Rams use.

“I am very excited about our new locker room. The new state-of-the-art lockers will not only provide our team with a facility to be extremely proud of, but will also assist in our recruiting efforts. Every student-athlete wants a nice locker room and this will be one of the best!” said head coach Gary Goff via the press release.

“This project will be first class in every way. We took no short-cuts. This will help us recruit the student-athletes we need to get back to where we all expect to be in football – nationally relevant and regionally dominant, period! The truth is, our football program was neglected and under funded for about a decade. The day this administration team got in place, we started reversing that trend and getting the program back on track. We have accomplished a lot as a department the last few years and every sport is important to this department. However, make no mistake, our two revenue generating sports – football and men’s basketball – need to win! When they win, every sport will reap the benefits. This new locker room will help move our football program forward thus move our department forward.” said Athletic Director Heath Schroyer.

