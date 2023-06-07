More than 40 St. Jude Dream Homes are given away across the U.S.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When you buy a $100 ticket for the 2023 Dream Home, you’re helping St. Jude understand, treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

“Corinne Henry, her daughter, had Leukemia. and she had just been gotten done, and she told us to go to St. Jude for his treatment instead of staying in New Orleans,” said Robyn Spikes. “So that’s why we picked St. Jude, essentially, and their treatment plan for Neuroblastoma was brand new but top tier and more effective than what every other hospital was doing.”

A $100 ticket could cover 2 platelet count tests or 6 meals for a St. Jude family.

There are more than 40 dream home giveaways across the United States.

Every ticket helps St. Jude kids and the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

Of the 15,000 tickets, there are about 4,750 left. The drawing is November 2, and tickets will remain on sale until they sell out.

The Dream Home in Lake Charles features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,500 estimated square feet, and a $500,000 estimated value.

