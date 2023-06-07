McNeese Rodeo Team heads to College National Finals

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Six members of the McNeese Men’s Rodeo Team, and four members of the Women’s Rodeo Team, will be competing in the 2023 College National Finals Rodeo.

The finals will be held in Casper, Wyoming from June 11 to June 17.

Competitors from the Men’s Rodeo Team are Shea Fournier, the current National Champion saddle bronc rider, who will be competing in bull riding and saddle bronc riding for a chance to earn the All-Around title. Isaac Richard will compete in saddle bronc riding for his second trip to the CNFR. Kade Sonnier will participate in bareback riding for his second CNFR. Connor Griffith will be bareback riding for his first trip to CNFR. Jude Leonards and Brad Hesnor will both be steer wrestling in their first CNFR.

Women’s Rodeo Team competitors include Kamryn Duncan and Mersadie Martin who will compete in goat tying at their third CNFR. Duncan is the current National Champion goat tyer. Kaylee Cormier will also compete in goat tying in her third CNFR qualification. Kylie Conner will be barrel racing during her first CNFR.

The McNeese men’s and women’s teams both took second place at the final rodeo competition at the Trinity Valley Community College Rodeo in Athens, Texas.

