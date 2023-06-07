Man arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal motorcycle accident in Sulphur

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur police arrested a man for vehicular homicide after a fatal accident that led to the death of a Sulphur man on Monday.

Joshowa Holly, 44, of Sulphur, was killed in the two-vehicle crash on E. Burton Street, near Shelia Street, around 11 p.m. on Monday, according to Sgt. AJ Powell.

The preliminary investigation showed Able Agapito-Cabrera, 35, was traveling west on Burton in a Nissan Versa when he crossed the center line and struck the Honda motorcycle Holly was driving, Powell said. Holly laid the motorcycle down attempting to avoid the crash, but was unsuccessful.

Holly died at the scene, Powell said.

Agapito-Cabrera, who was uninjured in the crash, was suspected of impairment and was transported to a local hospital for toxicology testing.

Agapito-Cabrera was later arrested for vehicular homicide, driving left of center, having no driver’s license, and having an open alcoholic beverage container in a vehicle.

This is the first roadway fatal crash in Sulphur of 2023.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.