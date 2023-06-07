LEGAL CORNER: What can we do about an elderly family member who keeps allowing stray cats to ruin her home?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: An elderly family member takes stray cats into her house, feeds them in her bathroom, allows them to sleep on her bed, and lets them roam in her bedroom (carpeted). There is no litter box so they urinate and defecate on the carpet, bathroom floor, in the bathtub, and on her pillows, sheets and mattress. She sleeps on that bed. The cats have already ruined one bedroom and bathroom so we got rid of the cats and moved her to another room where the same thing is happening again. She hides the fact when she brings a new cat or kittens into the house. Elderly Protection Services has visited on several occasions but nothing has been done. Who else can we contact to get help to alleviate this problem?

ANSWER: The family could file for an interdiction. In Louisiana, an interdiction is a legal process where the court decides whether a person cannot make or communicate decisions. If the court determines that the person is incapable of making or communicating decisions, the court will appoint a person to do so for the incapacitated individual.

There are two kinds of interdictions: A court may order the limited interdiction of a natural person of the age of majority, or an emancipated minor, who due to an infirmity is unable consistently to make reasoned decisions regarding the care of his person or property, or any aspect of either, or to communicate those decisions, and whose interests cannot be protected by less restrictive means. (Art. 390. Limited interdiction)

OR: A court may order the full interdiction of a natural person of the age of majority, or an emancipated minor, who due to an infirmity, is unable consistently to make reasoned decisions regarding the care of his person and property, or to communicate those decisions, and whose interests cannot be protected by less restrictive means. (Art. 389. Full interdiction)

Call the Law Center for an appointment (337-436-3308) and we can assist you in determining which would be most appropriate for this situation.

QUESTION: The school year has ended and my third grader has been promoted to the fourth grade. While this should be a reason to celebrate, my child is autistic and cannot read or do math beyond the first-grade level. An individualized educational plan (“IEP”) was developed, as mandated by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Improvement Act (“IDEA”) which indicated that she was eligible for and would receive certain educational services, but such training was not completed by all of the teachers and service providers prior to, during, or after the school year. What can I do to get help for my child?

ANSWER: Contact the call center of The Louisiana Department of Education at 1-877-453-2721. You may provide either an email address or a phone number for a follow-up conversation and should expect a response from the appropriate office within 48 hours. The Department will follow-up with you once a determination has been made and will notify the school system that an investigation will be conducted and possible violations may be found. (https://www.louisianabelieves.com)

