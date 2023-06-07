Health Headlines: MRI screenings for dense breasts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Last year in the United States, 40,000 women died from breast cancer, despite having access to mammography. KPLC’s Rhonda Kitchens told us why researchers are recommending a change in testing for some women.

For decades, a mammogram has been a once-a-year, potentially life-saving screening for women over 40. But the imaging has its drawbacks.

“The tissues are overlapping, they’re superimposed. So, it’s sort of like trying to read a book through the cover without ever opening the book and look at each page,” said diagnostic radiology specialist Dr. Margarita Zuley.

For women with dense breast tissue, screening is even trickier. Women with dense breasts have less fatty tissue. Researchers are now looking at the benefit of using an abbreviated MRI.

“An MRI uses an injected contrast called gadolinium, which goes where blood flow goes. And so, it lets us see the function of the breast. The blood flows through cancers differently than it does through normal tissue. There’s more blood flow to it, and, and it goes through at a faster rate,” said Zuley.

A recent study found women with dense breasts who had an average risk of breast cancer benefited from the abbreviated MRI screening. The MRI detected two and a half times as many breast cancers as the next best thing, 3-D mammography.

Dr. Zuley said doctors may begin to look more at a patient’s personal history and cancer risk when determining which option may be best.

“I think we’re moving away from the anatomic era of one size fits all in breast screening towards a more personalized approach.”

Most private insurance plans that cover mammography also pay for an MRI screening if a woman is high-risk.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.