‘Friday Night at the Movies’ kicks off in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Free popcorn, pizza and more will be provided at “Friday Night at the Movies.”

On Friday, June 9, Puss in Boots can be viewed for free at Huber Park. The event starts at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m.

Trolls will be played at 6 p.m. at the Power Center Pool on Friday, June 30. Swim attire is mandatory.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be screened on Friday, July 28, at the MLK Center at 6 p.m.

