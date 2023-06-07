Former Hamilton Christian, and McNeese baseball player Jace Peterson has career game

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former Hamilton Christian Warrior, and McNeese Cowboy Jace Peterson had a career night on Tuesday as he recorded five hits, two of which were home runs, five RBIs, and three runs scored.

His impressive night on Tuesday which helped the Athletics to an 11-2 win over the Pirates in Pittsburgh, made him the first A’s player to record five hits, and two home runs in a game since Eric Chavez did it back in 2005.

Not only did he have a career night, but he also recorded his 500th career hit in the process.

Peterson then woke up and did it again on Wednesday afternoon as he went two for four with two RBIs, a run scored, and a base on balls to go with it as he helped the Athletics win consecutive games for just the third time this season through 64 games.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.