50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Former Hamilton Christian, and McNeese baseball player Jace Peterson has career game

By Matthew Travis
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former Hamilton Christian Warrior, and McNeese Cowboy Jace Peterson had a career night on Tuesday as he recorded five hits, two of which were home runs, five RBIs, and three runs scored.

His impressive night on Tuesday which helped the Athletics to an 11-2 win over the Pirates in Pittsburgh, made him the first A’s player to record five hits, and two home runs in a game since Eric Chavez did it back in 2005.

Not only did he have a career night, but he also recorded his 500th career hit in the process.

Peterson then woke up and did it again on Wednesday afternoon as he went two for four with two RBIs, a run scored, and a base on balls to go with it as he helped the Athletics win consecutive games for just the third time this season through 64 games.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

New McNeese Football Locker Room (via McNeese Football)
New McNeese Locker Room Under Construction
New McNeese Locker Room Under Construction
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU’s Crews, Skenes named finalists for Golden Spikes Award
LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson
REPORT: LSU’s Wes Johnson set to become Georgia head coach