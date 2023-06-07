FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More afternoon storms Thursday, warmer and drier next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our pattern looks to remain the same at least for a few more days. Thursday will be no exception with temperatures that warm quickly during the day into the 80′s for highs. This heating will trigger a scattering of showers and storms along the seabreeze or any other boundaries. These storms will develop during the afternoon hours, lasting into the early evening. After the sun sets, most activity should begin to wind down.

Another scattering of afternoon showers and storms arrives Thursday. (KPLC)

Friday will follow a similar pattern before changes start to arrive. By Saturday, a disturbance is set to cross the area. That in addition to warm temperatures will continue the theme of afternoon showers and storms, and may even provide a somewhat better coverage of them. Still, no washout is expected and the pattern of typical summer days should continue this weekend.

Upper-level high pressure builds in next week, resulting in lower rain chances. (KPLC)

Speaking of summer, we are likely to experience even warmer days next week. The culprit is an upper-level high pressure system which will begin to develop to the southwest this weekend, and gradually move closer to the area. How strong it becomes will ultimately determine how warm we get, but widespread high’s in the 90′s seem likely next week. With those temperatures, we also would likely see some drier weather as well with a lower coverage of afternoon showers and storms.

With drier air in the works next week, high temperatures should warm further. (KPLC)

Meanwhile the tropics remain quiet, and no development is expected within the next week.

- Max Lagano

