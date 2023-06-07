First Alert Forecast: Clear and sunny this morning, some afternoon showers and storms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Quiet weather starts off our morning this Wednesday in SWLA, with temperatures a little warmer than yesterday in the upper 60′s to 70′s. Calm winds, relatively clear skies, and high humidity have conditions in place for the development of some patchy fog this morning. Fog might get a little dense around sunrise in more sheltered areas and places that received rain last night, but otherwise shouldn’t drop visibility to problematic levels everywhere else steadily clearing out after sun up.

Plenty of sunshine this morning will have our temperatures steadily climbing into the upper 80′s for the afternoon, generally following a similar patter to yesterday. Our summer-like weather pattern continues to hold, with a pocket of warm and moist air over our region. Cloud cover will start to thicken up some past midday, with scattered showers and a few storms forming in the late afternoon into the evening.

Afternoon conditions Wednesday (KPLC)

We could see the development of a few storms after dark, but activity should be generally cleared out by 9 or 10 PM with skies clearing into Thursday morning and overnight lows in the upper 60′s.

Our current weather pattern will likely remain in place through the rest of the week bringing scattered showers and storms each afternoon as temperatures slowly climb through the weekend. Daytime temperatures will start pushing 90° with overnight lows in the 70′s. Current models have a very weak frontal boundary pushing close to our area from the northeast Friday into Saturday, although it is expected to stall out before fully passing over us and isn’t likely to change our warm and humid conditions.

Weak front stalling out over weekend (KPLC)

Higher pressure could make it’s way over our region by the start of next week brining some drier air with it, although temperatures will remain hot.

Tropical activity is remaining quiet and there are no signs of any development near SWLA over the next 5-7 days.

