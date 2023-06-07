Fire in Carylss leaves family with nothing
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A house fire in Carlyss has left a family devastated.
The Carlyss Fire Department confirmed the fire happened on Carlyss Drive on May 31.
A mother and her three children resided in the home.
According to the family, the three kids were home during the fire, with the youngest of the three receiving minor injuries.
A GoFundMe has been created for the family. To donate, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.