Fire in Carylss leaves family with nothing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A house fire in Carlyss has left a family devastated.

The Carlyss Fire Department confirmed the fire happened on Carlyss Drive on May 31.

A mother and her three children resided in the home.

According to the family, the three kids were home during the fire, with the youngest of the three receiving minor injuries.

A GoFundMe has been created for the family. To donate, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.