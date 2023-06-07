50/50 Thursdays
DeRidder boy welcomed home after losing arm in car crash

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jantz Jones was in a car crash and spent several days in the hospital, but he had a support team waiting for him when he returned home.

12-year-old Jantz Jones and his family were involved in a car wreck as they were heading to Merryville over Memorial Day weekend. Thankfully, they were okay, but Jantz’s way of life is now changed forever.

He had to have his right arm amputated and spent 10 days in a Baton Rouge hospital recovering.

On Tuesday, Jantz and his family were welcomed home to DeRidder.

“He has been my rock when me and Holli struggled,” Jantz’s father Jeremy Jones said. “He has literally told us to quit crying and everything is going to be fine, and he’s got this. If he hadn’t been like that, we probably would have not made it through, to be honest with you.”

Teachers, classmates, law enforcement, and his family fathered in Jantz’s support, and they even wore orange for limb loss awareness.

“This is just really overwhelming in a good way, the love and outpouring of our community,” Jones said. “We can’t thank everyone enough.”

The Joneses were escorted home by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

