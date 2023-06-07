50/50 Thursdays
CPSO holds “Reality Check” classes for youth

By Emma Oertling
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - You’re never too young to learn important life lessons and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office wants to prepare your child for anything.

Today began the start of the sheriff’s office’s “Reality Check” classes.

These courses are for anyone 14 years and older to educate them on serious topics that may not be learning in the classroom, such as roadside safety, credit score, dealing with peer pressure, online safety, and more.

The next session will be taking place June 14 at Barbe High School, and there is still time to register.

To register for a class or to learn more, CLICK HERE.

