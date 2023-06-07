City of Leesville facing water outage

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The City of Leesville has announced on social media that the city is currently undergoing a water outage.

All water in the city has been shut off. A 12-inch main on Texas Street near the railroad tracks was being repaired. At 6:42 p.m., the city reported that the repair on the water line is complete. The estimated time of water restoration is two hours.

ALL customers on the City of Leesville water system will be under a boil advisory once water is restored.

Keep up with the City of Leesville’s Facebook page for further updates.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.