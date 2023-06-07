50/50 Thursdays
City of Leesville facing water outage

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The City of Leesville has announced on social media that the city is currently undergoing a water outage.

All water in the city has been shut off. A 12-inch main on Texas Street near the railroad tracks was being repaired. At 6:42 p.m., the city reported that the repair on the water line is complete. The estimated time of water restoration is two hours.

ALL customers on the City of Leesville water system will be under a boil advisory once water is restored.

Keep up with the City of Leesville’s Facebook page for further updates.

