Champion Rewind Series - Westlake golf’s Collin Jones

By Devon Distefano
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Westlake senior Collin Jones took home the boy’s golf individual state title after shooting a 71 in both days of competition. Jones says he’s come close to winning it in the past, but this year he finally got over the hump.

“It was awesome, being close is kind of different, not making it there but getting it done was something special,” Jones said.

Westlake head coach Doug Morris has seen Collin’s growth over the years. “He’s been putting in the work really good, works hard and it just ended up paying off for him this year he’s been in the top ten for the last three years and this year he came out on top,” Morris said.

When Jones was on the course he knew what was on the line but he never let it affect his game. “I just had fun I played with a group of my friends every day, enjoyed it, just hit the golf ball and found it,” Jones said.

Morris said he liked Jones’s chances going into the tournament and was confident in his abilities.

“He was paired on day one with the other two top golfers so we knew he had a chance to win just if he stayed consistent in his golf game and he did,” Morris said.

Like any experienced golfer, they learn to put their mistakes behind them and move on to the next shot. “I told him, keep your composure and stay focused on what you’re doing because it doesn’t matter if you have one bad shot because you can make it up from there,” Morris said.

According to Morris in the 30 years he’s been coaching at Westlake, Jones is the first individual golf state champ. “I was ecstatic, yeah it was really fun to watch him win because you watched him work hard for four years and now it’s all paid off,” Morris said.

Jones said he would like to compete at the collegiate level but is still weighing out his options.

He will be competing in the Boys High School Golf National Invitational on July 17 in Frisco, Texas.

