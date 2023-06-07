50/50 Thursdays
Boil advisory issued for Bell City

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - Bell City and surrounding areas are under a boil advisory due to a break in a 4″ water main, officials say.

The following areas are affected:

  • The Community of Bell City
  • Hwy. 14 East
  • Hoffpauir Rd.
  • Rossignol Rd.
  • A. Derouen Rd.
  • Charles Schultz Rd.
  • North Railroad, B St.
  • C St.
  • D. St.
  • 2nd St.
  • 3rd St.
  • 4th St.

The boil advisory will be in effect until further notice.

