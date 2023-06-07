Boil advisory issued for Bell City
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - Bell City and surrounding areas are under a boil advisory due to a break in a 4″ water main, officials say.
The following areas are affected:
- The Community of Bell City
- Hwy. 14 East
- Hoffpauir Rd.
- Rossignol Rd.
- A. Derouen Rd.
- Charles Schultz Rd.
- North Railroad, B St.
- C St.
- D. St.
- 2nd St.
- 3rd St.
- 4th St.
The boil advisory will be in effect until further notice.
