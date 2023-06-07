Boil advisory issued for Bell City

Bell City, LA (KPLC) - Bell City and surrounding areas are under a boil advisory due to a break in a 4″ water main, officials say.

The following areas are affected:

The Community of Bell City

Hwy. 14 East

Hoffpauir Rd.

Rossignol Rd.

A. Derouen Rd.

Charles Schultz Rd.

North Railroad, B St.

C St.

D. St.

2nd St.

3rd St.

4th St.

The boil advisory will be in effect until further notice.

