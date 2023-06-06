50/50 Thursdays
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of Sunday, June 4, 2023, claimed the life of 19-year-old Kara Lemons.(GoFundMe)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets early Sunday claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman, authorities said.

The crash was reported to Lake Charles police at 3:29 a.m., according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, spokesman for the police department. Arriving officers learned one of the drivers, Kara Lemons, 19, of Lake Charles, had died of her injuries.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

Sgt. Shaun Touchet, with the Lake Charles Police Department’s Traffic Division, is the lead investigator.

Standard Toxicology results are pending, Keenum said.

