50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Toxic algal blooms observed in local waterbodies

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health warns the public to avoid bodies of water with algal blooms.

The National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science observed these blooms in Lake Pontchartrain, and there have been recent sightings in other local waterbodies.

Algal blooms are the rapid growth, or “bloom,” of algae on the surface of water, and they may appear blue, bright green, brown or red and have a strong odor like rotting plants. They may appear as a foam, or scum, on the surface of the water and prefer the sunnier weather of summer and fall.

While some algae are harmless, certain types can produce toxins harmful to humans, animals and the environment, which is why it is crucial to take the necessary precautions when encountering those water bodies affected by algae blooms.

The LDH warns that you cannot tell if a bloom is harmful by looking at it and some are not easy to see, so it is best to use caution and stay away.

Staying out of affected water, keeping pets away, and washing with soap and water after coming in contact with algal blooms are recommended if you notice a bloom.

To prevent harmful algal blooms from forming, use only the recommended amount of fertilizers on your farm or garden, which will reduce the amount of nutrients running off into nearby bodies of water. Maintaining septic systems can be helpful, as well.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park

Latest News

St. Jude Dream Home tickets now on sale
Part of W. McNeese Street to be closed this weekend
Afternoon conditions Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Partly cloudy morning, some afternoon showers
Crews fight massive DeQuincy house fire
DeQuincy home destroyed after early morning fire
Disney on Ice presents “Find Your Hero” coming to Lake Charles
Disney on Ice presents “Find Your Hero” coming to Lake Charles