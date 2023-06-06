SWLA Arrest Report - June 5, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 5, 2023.

Loc Van Doan, 53, Abbeville: Probation detainer; failure to obey traffic-control signals; not motor vehicle insurance; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

David Dwayne White, 36, Martinville: Theft under $5,000; contempt of court; out of state detainer.

Patrick Adam Theriot, 43, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Brianna Artasia England, 28, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; trespassing.

Daniel Leon Johns, 21, Sulphur: Contempt of court; no turn signals; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Alyissa Danay Brignac, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; cruelty to juveniles.

Carla Jean Hyatt, 56, Starks: Domestic abuse; trespassing.

Timothy Ray Harrell, 43, Westlake: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

James Brian Bonnette, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jody Lynn Wilson, 45, Beaumont, TX: Entry on or remaining in places or land after being forbidden.

Chad Heath Kendall, 50, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse; forgery; contempt of court.

