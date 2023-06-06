50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - June 5, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 5, 2023.

Loc Van Doan, 53, Abbeville: Probation detainer; failure to obey traffic-control signals; not motor vehicle insurance; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

David Dwayne White, 36, Martinville: Theft under $5,000; contempt of court; out of state detainer.

Patrick Adam Theriot, 43, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Brianna Artasia England, 28, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; trespassing.

Daniel Leon Johns, 21, Sulphur: Contempt of court; no turn signals; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Alyissa Danay Brignac, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; cruelty to juveniles.

Carla Jean Hyatt, 56, Starks: Domestic abuse; trespassing.

Timothy Ray Harrell, 43, Westlake: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

James Brian Bonnette, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jody Lynn Wilson, 45, Beaumont, TX: Entry on or remaining in places or land after being forbidden.

Chad Heath Kendall, 50, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse; forgery; contempt of court.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park

Latest News

State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Eunice
Man found alive after being lost in the woods for two nights
Afternoon conditions Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Partly cloudy morning, some afternoon showers
From left, Republicans Jeff Landry and Stephen Waguespack are among the candidates running to...
PACs begin airing attack ads hoping to influence Louisiana governor’s race