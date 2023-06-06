SOWELA Spotlight - Women in Nontraditional Careers Seminar

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA will be hosting a Women in Nontraditional Careers Seminar on Tuesday, June 13. We spoke with assistant director of recruitment Dedria Walton this morning who gave us the details.

The free event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at SOWELA’s main campus in Lake Charles.

More than 8% of women at SOWELA are pursuing a nontraditional career which is a career path in which one gender comprises less than 25% of individuals employed in that field or occupation.

Attendees will hear from women actively working in:

Aviation maintenance

Drafting

Process Technology

Truck Driving

Welding

Vehicle Maintenance

Speakers

Patricia Stroderd - Recon Management Services

Sunshine Dickson - Citadel Completions

Denise Dowling - SOWELA Vehicle Maintenance and Repair

Chasity Ware-Greve - LyondellBasell

Ma-Hogney Lewis - Brock Industrial Services

Francina Rankins - DS Bus South

Taylor Winfrey - FEMA

For more information, contact SOWELA’s One Stop Enrollment Office at (337) 421-6550 or onestop@sowela.edu.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.