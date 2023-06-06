SOWELA Spotlight - Women in Nontraditional Careers Seminar
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA will be hosting a Women in Nontraditional Careers Seminar on Tuesday, June 13. We spoke with assistant director of recruitment Dedria Walton this morning who gave us the details.
The free event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at SOWELA’s main campus in Lake Charles.
More than 8% of women at SOWELA are pursuing a nontraditional career which is a career path in which one gender comprises less than 25% of individuals employed in that field or occupation.
Attendees will hear from women actively working in:
- Aviation maintenance
- Drafting
- Process Technology
- Truck Driving
- Welding
- Vehicle Maintenance
Speakers
- Patricia Stroderd - Recon Management Services
- Sunshine Dickson - Citadel Completions
- Denise Dowling - SOWELA Vehicle Maintenance and Repair
- Chasity Ware-Greve - LyondellBasell
- Ma-Hogney Lewis - Brock Industrial Services
- Francina Rankins - DS Bus South
- Taylor Winfrey - FEMA
For more information, contact SOWELA’s One Stop Enrollment Office at (337) 421-6550 or onestop@sowela.edu.
