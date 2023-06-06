50/50 Thursdays
Part of W. McNeese Street to be closed this weekend

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced West McNeese Street will be closed from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11.

The closure will be at the Nelson Road intersection to 500 feet east on Saturday. On Sunday, the closure will be at the Nelson Road intersection to 500 feet west.

Access to these parts of West McNeese Street will be prohibited during these hours.

The closures are necessary for crews to install new pavement markings along this section of roadway.

All closures are weather permitting.

Additional information and updates are available HERE.

