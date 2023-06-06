50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

New Rock of Faith Church hosting events open to the public

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New Rock of Faith Church will be hosting a health seminar and supply giveaway June 22-24 and July 1.

The community is invited to stop by their health seminar, held June 22-24 at the church, located at 1413 Martha Street in Lake Charles. The itinerary for the seminar includes “Mental Health & Prevention Care,” “Suicide Prevention,” “Cardiac Health,” “Lifestyle Changes for CVD,” “Sciatic/ Low Back Pain Diagnosis & Management,” and free COVID vaccinations and flu shots.

The church will also be giving away supplies on July 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will have toys, furniture, clothes, shoes, kitchenware, toiletries, and more. More information is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park

Latest News

St. Jude Dream Home
St. Jude
Disney on Ice
Disney on Ice
DeQuincy house fire
DeQuincy home destroyed after early morning fire
St. Jude Dream Home tickets now on sale