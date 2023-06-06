New Rock of Faith Church hosting events open to the public

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - New Rock of Faith Church will be hosting a health seminar and supply giveaway June 22-24 and July 1.

The community is invited to stop by their health seminar, held June 22-24 at the church, located at 1413 Martha Street in Lake Charles. The itinerary for the seminar includes “Mental Health & Prevention Care,” “Suicide Prevention,” “Cardiac Health,” “Lifestyle Changes for CVD,” “Sciatic/ Low Back Pain Diagnosis & Management,” and free COVID vaccinations and flu shots.

The church will also be giving away supplies on July 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will have toys, furniture, clothes, shoes, kitchenware, toiletries, and more. More information is available HERE.

