Nearly 90% of adults want to ‘age in place,’ survey finds

(InvestigateTV) — Nearly 9 in 10 Americans between the ages of 50 and 80 surveyed in an AARP sponsored study said they would like to age in the comfort of home, but only 15% have given what the study characterized as “a lot” of thought on how to make that possible.

Steve Ackerman, the CEO of home medical equipment company Spectrum Medical, said the earlier you can make a plan for growing older at your home, the better.

“The planning aspect for yourself can very likely start with how you handle it with your parents or other people who are involved in your life,” Ackerman explained. “It’s one of those things where it just doesn’t pay to all of a sudden to have it come along and surprise you.”

Ackerman said historically people do better at home, which provides a much more caring and comforting environment. And if the home is paid off, it can be much more affordable to stay there.

He added most people don’t think about the high cost of assisted living until they are faced with it.

Ackerman said in order to age in place, considerations must be made about the home itself; whether improvements or changes to the interior are needed.

“You fall down, you break your hip, and it’s the beginning of the end. So, you know, you really need to be realistic about what assistive devices are out there and very simple ones that can kind of keep you safe,” Ackerman said. “And things like stairs and things like bathrooms need to be addressed.”

The AARP has a free HomeFit Guide and downloadable checklists for anyone wanting to ensure their home can accommodate them as they age. Here is a sample of their suggestions:

At least one entrance with no stairs into the home

A bedroom, full bathroom, and kitchen on the floor level

Clear, wide passageways throughout the house

Sufficient lighting for entrances, walkways, and tasks

