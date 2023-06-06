McNeese hosts Invest Summer Enrichment camp

50/50 Thursdays
By Joel Bruce
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University is currently hosting the Invest Summer Enrichment camp for children ages six to eight.

Camp activities will focus on literacy, music, arts and crafts, science, and physical education.

The fee for the camp is $400, which includes snacks, a camp t-shirt, and a souvenir bag filled with lots of goodies and materials for hands-on activities.

“We definitely do not want them to go into what is called a ‘summer slide’. It’s a research-based theory where students who do not engage in activities academically or enrichment-wise during the summer, may start to see some regression and some gaps,” Dr. Hannah Harvey said. “And what we want to do is make sure that those gaps do not continue and that we keep continuing to close those steps, but at the same time have fun, exciting, enriching activities.”

The camp takes place from 8 a.m. to noon on Mondays through Thursdays, June 5 through June 29, in Frasch Hall.

