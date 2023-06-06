50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana State Police announce new website

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police have announced the launch of a new website designed to help them engage with citizens and provide a more intuitive online experience.

Several updated features on www.LSP.org include:

  • Increased accessibility for those with disabilities
  • Content translation available in over 100 languages
  • Online compliment/complaint portal
  • Recruiting links to applications, videos and FAQs
  • Departmental polices available for public viewing
  • Improved structure to allow for quick and easy access to essential information

