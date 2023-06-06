Jennings Police: Several shootings believed to be connected

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jennings Police are investigating a string of shootings they believe are connected.

Imagine sitting on your front porch, and then you’re struck by a stray bullet. This happened to a Jennings woman who is now recovering after being brought to a hospital following a shooting Friday night near the 700 block of South Main St.

“What we can gather thus far is that there were two subjects standing across the street or near her yard, and a subject parked at 722 South Main St. apparently began shooting at them,” Police Chief Danny Semmes said.

Semmes said investigators found seven shell casings at an abandoned grocery store near the woman’s home.

“As a result of them shooting at the two individuals, they hit our victim,” Semmes said,

Semmes said Friday’s shooting marks the fourth in just three weeks. Three of which are believed to be connected.

The first shooting was on May 22, which started as a robbery. The second happened at the Down Home Reunion on May 27.

A third shooting happened Thursday on Willis St., and Friday’s shooting was the most recent.

“We believe the Marcus Cain Park shooting was the catalyst that caused all these other shootings in retaliation,” Semmes said.

Anyone with information that may be useful to the police is asked to call the Jennings Police Department at 337-275-9002. Tips will remain anonymous.

