First Alert Forecast: Cloudy morning, some afternoon showers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our Tuesday morning is starting off relatively quiet other than a few small storms developing off the coast, but if these push on shore they are likely to weaken quickly. Mostly cloudy skies start off our day similar to yesterday, with morning temperatures starting off slightly cooler in the mid to upper 60′s. We might see a little bit of patchy fog across the area this morning, but it is not expected to have significant impacts on visibility, except in more sheltered areas that received rain last night.

Today will be somewhat similar to yesterday, with morning clouds giving way to some sunshine closer to midday, and scattered activity developing in the afternoon. However, unlike yesterday we no longer have an upper level disturbance passing by to help with storm development. This means that although conditions are roughly the same as yesterday, we should see less rain coverage. A few afternoon showers and storms should still spark up, especially in the coastal parishes. The rest of the area could still see a few thunderstorms pushing into the evening hours. Rainfall amounts generally won’t be higher than a tenth of an inch, but could see more in any thunderstorms that form. Afternoon clouds will give some shade as temperatures push just above the mid 80′s, but high humidity will have the heat index close to 90°.

Afternoon conditions Tuesday (KPLC)

Tonight could see some scattered late night storms building in from the northeast for the more northern parishes, but otherwise general activity will be calming down after sunset. We will be continuing this pattern of afternoon/PM showers and storms moving though the week with very little change to our regional weather pattern.

Summer like weather pattern holding this week. (KPLC)

Friday might see a little bit of drier air as a pocket of high pressure tries to move down into our area, but for now summer-like conditions are expected to last into the weekend.

