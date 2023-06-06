First Alert Forecast: Afternoon showers possible daily this week, likely drier next week
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Summer weather is here and that means there is a daily chance of mainly afternoon showers and storms.
Temperatures will be warm with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The humidity will make it feel even warmer with heat indices in the afternoon hours reaching the low to mid 90s.
It is looking more likely that we may have a dry and hot weather pattern next week, this is due to upper level high pressure possibly developing. This could push temperatures well into the 90s for afternoon highs!
The tropics are quiet and there are no signs of anything developing close to SWLA over the next week.
