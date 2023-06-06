Disney on Ice presents “Find Your Hero” coming to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Disney on Ice will be returning to the Lake Charles Civic Center to show audiences what it means to be a hero in October 2023.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy set the stage for an adventure filled with tales of heroism from your favorite Disney stories in Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero. Join Mirabel as she sets out to save her family’s beloved Casita, all while learning that everyone has their own gifts, magical or not, and being true to yourself and loving those around you is what makes you special.

See how far Moana will go when she embarks on an action-packed voyage with mighty demigod Maui in a quest to save her island, become a wayfinder, and find her own identity. Journey alongside Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman, Olaf, on their quest to protect the kingdom. Dive “Under The Sea” and test the power of true love with The Little Mermaid. Get tangled with Rapunzel as she dares to explore the world outside her own.

And be there as Belle boldly tames the fearsome Beast. Discover that courage, determination, and heart are all part of the hero in you!

The show will bring these beloved characters to life through cutting-edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes, and stunning set designs. Innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, high-flying jumps and breathtaking skating make Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero an experience the whole family will treasure forever!

SHOWTIMES

Thursday, October 26 - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, October 27 - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 28 - 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 29 - 2:00 p.m.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today to get the best seats available before tickets go on sale to the general public on June 13th. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the venue box office. Pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

