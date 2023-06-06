DeQuincy home destroyed after early morning fire

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Ward 6 Fire responded to a call of a house fully engulfed in flames in DeQuincy early this morning.

No one was injured in the blaze that began shortly after 5 a.m. in the 300 block of Red Baggett Road.

Houston River Fire Department, DeQuincy Volunteer Fire Department, Ward 1 Fire Department, and Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 were also dispatched to the scene for additional aid.

Once on scene, firefighters could see the 2-story home completely enveloped in flames.

Crews fight massive fire in DeQuincy (Ward 6 Fire)

According to a post by Ward 6 Fire Protection District No. One on Facebook, “Water supply was established using Engine 5 as a draft pumper from a pond located on the property. Ward 1 FD responded to the scene with the air trailer from Ward 6 station 4. Ward 1 Fire Department and Ward 5 FD were requested to move up engines to provide coverage for Ward 6 and DeQuincy districts. Sulphur FD was placed on standby to provide coverage for the Houston River Fire District.

