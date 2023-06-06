50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

DeQuincy home destroyed after early morning fire

Crews fight massive DeQuincy house fire
Crews fight massive DeQuincy house fire(Ward 6 Fire)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Ward 6 Fire responded to a call of a house fully engulfed in flames in DeQuincy early this morning.

No one was injured in the blaze that began shortly after 5 a.m. in the 300 block of Red Baggett Road.

Houston River Fire Department, DeQuincy Volunteer Fire Department, Ward 1 Fire Department, and Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 were also dispatched to the scene for additional aid.

Once on scene, firefighters could see the 2-story home completely enveloped in flames.

Crews fight massive fire in DeQuincy
Crews fight massive fire in DeQuincy(Ward 6 Fire)

According to a post by Ward 6 Fire Protection District No. One on Facebook, “Water supply was established using Engine 5 as a draft pumper from a pond located on the property. Ward 1 FD responded to the scene with the air trailer from Ward 6 station 4. Ward 1 Fire Department and Ward 5 FD were requested to move up engines to provide coverage for Ward 6 and DeQuincy districts. Sulphur FD was placed on standby to provide coverage for the Houston River Fire District.

Crews fight massive fire in DeQuincy
Crews fight massive fire in DeQuincy(Ward 6 Fire)
Crews fight massive fire in DeQuincy
Crews fight massive fire in DeQuincy(Ward 6 Fire)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park

Latest News

St. Jude Dream Home tickets now on sale
Part of W. McNeese Street to be closed this weekend
Afternoon conditions Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Partly cloudy morning, some afternoon showers
Disney on Ice presents “Find Your Hero” coming to Lake Charles
Disney on Ice presents “Find Your Hero” coming to Lake Charles