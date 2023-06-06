50/50 Thursdays
Convicted sex offender accused of first-degree rape

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A convicted sex offender from Lake Charles is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl from January to April of 2022, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony D. Bruner, 37, is facing a first-degree rape charge.

He is currently incarcerated in the Tensas Detention Center for failing to register as a sex offender. He was previously convicted of the same charge in 2018 and 2020.

Bruner was convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile in 2010 in Jeff Davis Parish.

His bond is set at $750,000.

