1 injured in weekend shooting near McNeese and Common Street

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person was injured from a gunshot wound in a shooting on Sunday, June 4, near the intersection of Common and McNeese Streets, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Lake Charles Police responded to the scene at approximately 1:20 a.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital via private transportation for treatment, LCPD said.

No arrests have been made.

Police are still in the early stages of their investigation, and they are expected to release more information in the coming days.

