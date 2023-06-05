50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - June 4, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 4, 2023.

Mareka Desare Howard, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jason Glen Dehart, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

James Tucker Sr., 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; use of multiple beam road lighting equipment.

Valencia Janee Victorian, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; failure to obey traffic-control signals.

Artredious Dvontrez Allen, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Donald Carbin Boudreaux Jr., 32, Jennings: Aggravated flight from an officer; speeding; resisting an officer; reckless operation.

Timothy Wayne Phillips, 35, Mobile, AL: Child endangerment; obstruction of justice; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (5 charges); property damage under $50,000.

Sharayvia Renee Lede, 30, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; disturbing the peace.

Herley Lee Johnson, 71, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Hunter Allen Hebert, 24, Sulphur: Aggravated assault; obstruction of court; theft of a firearm; burglary.

