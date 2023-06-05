50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Eunice

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Eunice, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop I is investigating a shooting in Eunice involving two officers from the Eunice Police Department.

On May 19, at approximately 2:45 p.m., a suspect wanted on a felony warrant out of Carencro led deputies from multiple agencies on a 58-minute pursuit beginning in Lafayette Parish before ending on a dead-end road in Acadia Parish, LSP said.

In an attempt to further evade officers, the suspect then drove his Dodge Challenger toward a pursuing officer standing outside of his marked car, LSP said. That officer and a second officer fired shots at the Challenger, striking the suspect, which resulted in the Challenger crashing into a tree.

The suspect was treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, LSP said. Following his release on the same day, the suspect was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center by the Carencro Police Department on various charges stemming from the warrant and pursuit.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

The $1,227.363 reimbursement is for repairing damages as a result of Hurricane Laura.
Dolby Elementary receiving over $1 million in FEMA reimbursements
A private candlelight vigil was held Sunday night, June 4, for fallen Denham Springs Police...
Dozens show up to candlelight vigil for fallen Denham Springs Police corporal
Evening storms Monday
First Alert Forecast: Summer-like conditions with afternoon/PM storms
Flattmann is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6′0″ tall and...
State police cancel Silver Alert for missing St. Tammany man