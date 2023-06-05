State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Eunice

Eunice, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop I is investigating a shooting in Eunice involving two officers from the Eunice Police Department.

On May 19, at approximately 2:45 p.m., a suspect wanted on a felony warrant out of Carencro led deputies from multiple agencies on a 58-minute pursuit beginning in Lafayette Parish before ending on a dead-end road in Acadia Parish, LSP said.

In an attempt to further evade officers, the suspect then drove his Dodge Challenger toward a pursuing officer standing outside of his marked car, LSP said. That officer and a second officer fired shots at the Challenger, striking the suspect, which resulted in the Challenger crashing into a tree.

The suspect was treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, LSP said. Following his release on the same day, the suspect was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center by the Carencro Police Department on various charges stemming from the warrant and pursuit.

